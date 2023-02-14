Ted Lasso season three release date revealed

Ted Lasso’s hotly-anticipated season three release date has finally been revealed.

The popular AppleTV+ show, which follows a former American football coach as he manages a fictional London football team, is set to return to screens on 15 March.

However, this season could be its last, as writer and star of the show Brett Goldstein has previously hinted at.

“We are writing it like that,” he told the Sunday Times.

“It was planned as three. Spoiler alert - everyone dies.”

