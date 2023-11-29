Timothée Chalamet braves London cold for Wonka red carpet

Timothée Chalamet braved London’s cold weather for the Wonka world premiere red carpet at the Royal Festival Hall on Tuesday, 28 November.

The actor, 27, stars as the lead role in Paul King’s (Paddington) new film about the chocolate maker’s origin story.

Chalamet has described Wonka as a “Christmas” film as it’s “joyful” and “fantastical,” praising producer David Heyman’s work on the title.

With a release date of 8 December, Wonka also stars Olivia Colman, Keegan-Michael Key, and Hugh Grant among others.