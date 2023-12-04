Tony Bellew shares worries about boxing brain injuries with I’m A Celeb campmates

Tony Bellew opened up on the dangers of boxing to his I’m a Celebrity campmates on Monday night (4 December).

The former Commonwealth champion explained that he was forced to retire from professional competition because of his body and estimated that he had been punched in the head more than one million times in his 12-year career.

Bellew also admitted that he expects he will have “issues with his brain” later on in life.

“That’s going to catch up with me at some point. I know what I’m getting into, I know what I’m signing up for,” he said.

“If tomorrow I go into a coma because of the punches I took, that’s on me.”