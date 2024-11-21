I’m A Celeb’s Tulisa shares how ‘life fell apart’ after elaborate drug sting

Tulisa Contostavlos has opened up about how her life “fell apart” after she was set up in an elaborate drugs sting and arrested on suspicion of supplying class-A drugs.

The N-Dubz singer opened up about her horrific ordeal to fellow I’m A Celebrity campmate Oti Mabuse during Wednesday’s episode (20 November).

Tulisa revealed how she thought she would be sent to prison after journalist Mazher Mahmood, also known as the Fake Sheik, tricked her into giving him a contact from which he bought £800 worth of cocaine.

Tulisa told Oti: “I lost all my endorsements overnight, my life fell apart.'

The case against Tulisa collapsed when it was alleged Mazher had attempted to suppress evidence from his driver.

Mazher was jailed for 15 months for perverting the course of justice.