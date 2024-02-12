Watch: Usher performs Super Bowl halftime show on roller skates

Watch as Usher performs the Super Bowl halftime show on roller skates.

The R&B singer celebrated both his past and present as he took to the field at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday night (11 February), with a troupe of dancers and special guests.

As he performed “Oh My Gosh” - one of his biggest hits - Usher was seen roller skating around on stage.

HER, Lil Jon, Ludacris and Alicia Keys all featured as guests in this year’s halftime show.