Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
00:43
Val Kilmer says he lived a ‘magical life’, in one of the actor’s final interviews
Val Kilmer opened up on living a "magical life" in one of his last interviews before his death.
"I've lived a magical life. I've captured quite a bit of it," the actor said in the 2021 documentary Val , which featured footage he filmed throughout his career, childhood, and home life.
The clip resurfaced after the actor's death on 1 April from pneumonia after battling health issues following a throat cancer diagnosis in 2015.
Kilmer was known for his intense performances and iconic roles in Top Gun, Batman Forever, and Heat.
Up next
06:38
Is the party over? How Gen Z is killing big booze
09:22
Gangs of London cast reveal behind-the-scenes secrets
05:39
Singer-songwriter James Bay launches new Music Box series
10:46
The Oscars | Overrated or Underrated?
04:42
What to do when you visit Jamaica
04:46
How to make the most of your trip to Italy’s Amalfi Coast
06:17
Here’s where to avoid the tourist crowds in Spain
05:14
How to make the most of your city break in the USA
02:03
How Melania and Donald Trump’s awkward kiss got everyone speculating
03:22
The Brookside kiss that made a lesbian storyline mainstream
02:15
The Spider-Man kiss was an ordeal for both actors but it was worth it
02:22
The green dress Keira Knightley wore everyone wanted
09:22
Gangs of London cast reveal behind-the-scenes secrets
06:11
How filming took an actor to the Sahara and Arctic Ocean
07:50
The ‘intense challenge’ of filming Netflix’s American Primeval
06:21
Nicholas Hoult and Bill Skarsgård faced their fears filming Nosferatu
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
01:49
UK entering difficult period as country awaits Trump Liberation Day
01:13
Video: Houthi rebel fighters appear to shoot down US drone
01:04
Watch: Cory Booker breaks record for longest Senate speech in history
00:50
Martin Lewis issues sombre warning to households across UK
00:36
Seven ejected as Timberwolves and Pistons get into mass brawl
00:16
Roy Keane compares Reece James to England legend after Lativa goal
01:17
Everton forward proposed to on pitch after year-long pregnancy break
00:51