Vanessa Feltz spends first night alone in 390 days after Ben Ofoedu split

Vanessa Feltz has revealed she has spent her first night alone in around 390 days following her split from former fiance Ben Ofoedu.

The television personality, who split from her partner in February 2023, has said she now finally feels comfortable enough to spend an evening on her own.

In an Instagram post on Sunday (28 January), she said: “I’ve said dozens of times that I don’t like being on my own, and I don’t like being single, and I haven’t stayed in a single night since January 2023, not one single night.

“I’ve been out every night because I just haven’t felt nice sitting at home on my own. I haven’t felt relaxed enough to do it.”

“Well guess what? Tonight’s the night, and I’m going to enjoy it.”