Victoria Beckham has claimed she grew up in a “very working class” family, despite her father driving her to school in his Rolls Royce.

Victoria makes the admission in the new Beckham Netflix documentary when discussing her first meeting with husband David.

When explaining how she was impressed with David spending time with his family after a Manchester United match, she said: “We both come from families that work really hard. They were very working class.”

She is then interrupted by David who shouts from another room: “Be honest.”

“I am,” she replies.

David then asks: “Be honest. What car did your dad drive you to school in?”

Victoria replies: “In the 80s my dad had a Rolls Royce.”