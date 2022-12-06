Netflix’s Wednesday is Jenna Ortega’s ‘massive breakthrough moment’

Binge or Bin’s Annabel Nugent says new Addams Family adaptation Wednesday could provide star Jennna Ortega her “massive breakthrough moment”.

The Netflix series follows Wednesday Addams (Ortega), based on the iconic character first created by cartoonist Charles Addams, as she attends Nevermore Academy, a school for outcasts.

Annabel praises the spinoff - the latest in a long line of adaptations - as upholding the “beloved and treasured cultural moment” of the Addams Family.