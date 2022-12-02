Wednesday & The Kingdom | Binge or Bin

This week on Binge or Bin, we dive into Netflix’s new Addams Family adaptation Wednesday, horror comedy The Kingdom, and two hidden TV gems. Join Independent TV’s Jacob Stolworthy and Annabel Nugent for Binge or Bin - your essential guide to what’s BINGE-worthy and what’s BIN-worthy on Mubi, Now TV, Netflix, and more.

How does Jenna Ortega’s take compare with Christina Ricci’s portrayal of the iconic character? Does the long-awaited third season of Lars von Trier’s comedy of paranormal errors live up to expectation?

Find out in this week’s Binge or Bin.