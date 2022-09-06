Brendan Fraser arrives on red carpet ahead of The Whale premiere

Brendan Fraser took to the red carpet at Venice Film Festival on Sunday, 4 September, ahead of the premiere of his upcoming film The Whale.

The actor, 53, was visibly emotional after he received a standing ovation that lasted several minutes when the film ended.

Many are hoping that The Whale, a psychological drama following a reclusive English teacher living with severe obesity, could launch a comeback for Mr Fraser, who hasn’t had a lead role since 2013.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.