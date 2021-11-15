Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney and Josha Stradowksi all walked the blue carpet at the world premiere for Amazon’s new series Wheel of Time held at the BFI IMAX in London on November 15th.

The new show is based on the best selling series of books written by American author Robert Jordan and has already been renewed for a second season by Amazon.

Speaking about the show, Mrs.Pike said: “It’s impossible to be the next Game of Thrones but we’re something different. We a different aesthetic and a much more diverse cast”.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here