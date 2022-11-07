The White Lotus has 'done it again' with 'fresh' second season

Binge or Bin’s Annabel Nugent praises the “fresh” second season of HBO black comedy drama The White Lotus.

This season sees a new group of guests arrive at the White Lotus in Sicily and, much like the first season, follows the exploits of guests and employees over the span of a week.

While it’s still “fun and enjoyable”, Annabel says this season “loses some of the rawness” of the first, which “came out of nowhere and blew everyone away”.

