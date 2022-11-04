The White Lotus & Blockbuster| Binge or Bin

This week on Binge or Bin, we look at new Netflix sitcom Blockbuster, season two of The White Lotus, and two hidden TV gems.

Join Independent TV’s Jacob Stolworthy and Annabel Nugent for Binge or Bin - your essential guide to what’s BINGE-worthy and what’s BIN-worthy on Netflix, Now TV, Apple TV+, and more.

Can Vanessa Ramos’s workplace comedy live up to the sum of its parts? Will Mike White’s critically acclaimed black comedy benefit from a new cast and location?