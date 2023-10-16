Will Smith enjoyed a day out a sea as he took to Instagram to share a video for the first time since his wife Jada Pinkett Smith revealed they have been separated for several years.

The actor can be seen riding in a boat in the video, which he captioned: “Notifications off.” The post comes just days after his wife spoke publicly of their marital estrangement.

In the video, Will can be seen sleeping in the cabin of the boat, with a voiceover that says: “Fun fact about me - I can take a nap almost anywhere.”