WGA writers strike hits two week mark as nationwide pickets continue

The impact of the Hollywood writers’ strike is being felt as the action continues two weeks on from the initial walkout.

Some 11,500 members of the Writers Guild for America, arguing the rise of streaming has hurt their earning power, walked off the job on 2 May, with many still on the picket lines.

“TV and film writers are on strike until we get a fair contract that pays a fair wage and a fair share of the enormous profits that we generate for these giant corporations,” Josh Gondelman, writer and WGAE council member, said from New York.

