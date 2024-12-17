Zac Efron emotional tour-de-force in the wrestling ring

For the 12 days of Christmas, The Independent's Jacob Stolworthy is giving his picks of 2024, with day four revealing Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White's The Iron Claw.

The wrestling drama, based on a true story, follows the lives of a wrestling family dealing with the weight of ambition, expectation and a father who's living his dream through his children and sees a career high performance from Zac Efron. You can catch the film on Amazon Prime now and stay tuned to Binge Watch on Independent TV for all the latest news and interviews.