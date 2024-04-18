Zoe Ball provides heartbreaking update on mother’s cancer diagnosis

Zoe Ball has shared a heartbreaking update on her mother’s cancer diagnosis.

The BBC Radio Two breakfast show presenter revealed her mother Julia has been moved into a hospice following her pancreatic cancer diagnosis.

The DJ shared the emotional update on Wednesday morning’s breakfast show (17 April) and said: "Mum's in hospice now, pretty tough at the moment for the family.

“I just want to say thank you to John, Scarlett and Charlie, both Charlies, actually, and Sophie and Laura who are really looking after mum."