Donald Trump calls Nigel Farage a ‘great guy’

Donald Trump has described Nigel Farage as a “great guy” during his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington DC on Thursday (20 February).

The former US president also predicted continued success for Farage’s Reform UK party, praising the politician's influence in British politics.

Speaking to the audience, Trump highlighted Farage's political alignment and his party's prospects.

This comment comes amid growing attention around Farage’s leadership of Reform UK, which continues to advocate for conservative policies focused on national sovereignty.