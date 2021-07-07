Kasper Schmeichel has put down the idea of football “coming home”.

Speaking during a pre-match press conference ahead of Denmark's Euro 2020 semi-final against England, the goalkeeper questioned The Three Lions’ previous success at major tournaments.

"Has it ever been home? Have you ever won it?" he asked in response to a journalist, as his teammate laughed beside him.

Schmeichel went on to say that he hasn’t given “any thought” to stopping England and is concentrating more on what it would mean for Denmark to reach the final.