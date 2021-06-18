Scotland fans filled London tube stations with song as they arrived for their side’s Euro 2020 clash against England at Wembley.

Groups of boisterous supporters draped in Scotland flags were filmed belting out the football chant “We’ve Got McGinn” on the escalator at Leicester Square station and at King’s Cross.

The Tartan Army brandish beer bottles and an umbrella and appear drenched thanks to the lousy weather in London on Friday.

The Scotland-England group match kicks off at 8pm. The tournament has so far seen England beat Croatia and Scotland lose to Czech Republic.