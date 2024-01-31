Watch: 99-year-old swimmer who broke three world records in one day

A 99-year-old Canadian woman broke three world records in a single day of swimming on Saturday, 20 January.

Betty Brussel set records in the 100-104-year-old age category, in 400-metre freestyle, 50-metre backstroke and 50-metre breaststroke while swimming at the Victoria Masters Swim Club Meet in Saanich, British Columbia.

The Dutch-born swimmer wears a hearing aid and has a pacemaker due to a heart attack 25 years ago. Despite that, she swims twice a week and lives independently.

“I just love to swim. I love the feeling of being in the water, gliding through the water. You have no weight in the pool,” Ms Brussel said.