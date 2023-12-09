Sweet moment Adele thanks ex-husband’s mother in candid gala speech

Adele delivered a candid speech at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women In Entertainment Gala on Thursday night (7 December), thanking her ex-husband’s mother for “raising a good man”.

The 35-year-old star was honoured with the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award at the gala, which was presented to her by Dame Helen Mirren before she gave a speech about her career, success and influences.

In the 10-minute address, Adele thanked her husband Rich Paul’s mother Minerva Martin, her ex-husband Simon Konecki’s mother Rosemary and her manager Jonathan Dicken’s mother Jill.

“Thank you to them for raising good men who did not think that a woman’s power diminishes their own. That’s a f***ing vibe,” she said.