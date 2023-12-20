Watch: How AI will keep deer off train tracks this Christmas

Deer are being deterred from walking onto train tracks this Christmas with a system using artificial intelligence (AI).

Previous methods of keeping deer away from railway tracks, including train-mounted whistles, can be unreliable and costly.

The automated deer deterrent system (Adds), developed by LNER and Network Rail, uses sound and vision sensors to detect when a deer approaches the tracks.

It will be rolled out to sections of the East Coast Main Line between London King’s Cross and Edinburgh with high rates of deer incursions.