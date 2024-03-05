St Paul’s Cathedral offering chance to stay in ‘secret’ library for just £7

St Paul’s Cathedral has unveiled a secret hidden library ahead of World Book Day, with bookworms being offered an overnight stay through Airbnb.

It will be the first time someone has officially slept inside the cathedral since the St Paul’s Watch protected the building during the Second World War.

Guests can stay in the bedroom section of the Hidden Library and will have access to the reading room, the nooks and the library of St Paul’s Cathedral.

For only £7, two people will get the chance to stay in the “secret” room.

Booking for the experience opens on March 12 2024 at 10am at airbnb.com/hiddenlibrary.