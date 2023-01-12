Snakes and lizard found hidden inside lunch box by airport customs

Two snakes and a lizard were found wrapped up inside a lunch box by the customs crew at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport.

This video shows the moment one of the serpents and a lizard were pulled out of the plastic container, one of them hidden inside a sock.

Local media reported that the suspect was trying to smuggle in the animals from Hungary, and is facing up to two years in prison.

Officials did not name the suspect, but he is reportedly a man in his 20s.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.