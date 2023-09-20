Alligator with missing upper jaw finds new home at Florida wildlife park

An alligator that lost its nose and upper jaw has been taken in by a Florida reptile park.

The reptile came to Gatorland Orlando from a lake in nearby Sanford and it’s believed she sustained the injuries in a fight or from a boat propeller.

“She had basically no chance of surviving in the wild with such a severe injury,” the park said in a social media post.

To get the gator to eat, the staff are cutting up small pieces of food that they will toss in the back of its throat, believing it would be doing the same thing on its own.