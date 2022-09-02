Amber Gill says she faced ‘insane pressure’ after leaving Love Island

This week, we’re thrilled to be joined by author and Love Island star Amber Gill to discuss summer romance, the challenges of heteronormativity, and whether a holiday fling can lead to lasting love.

Amber also chats with Olivia about how she was told to “dial it back” after she won Love Island in 2019, and that she felt “insane pressure” after leaving the villa.

Amber’s debut novel Until I Met You is available to buy now.