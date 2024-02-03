Angela Rippon gives health update after she ‘stopped breathing’ on Strictly tour

Strictly Come Dancing star Angela Rippon gave fans a health update after she "stopped breathing" at the live tour on Wednesday, 31 January.

In a video posted on Saturday, the 79-year-old - who dances with Kai Widdrington - said she had suffered a "major medical meltdown."

Rippon explained that she picked up an infection in Liverpool which went "straight to her chest" and affected her asthma.

“On Wednesday evening, when I was about to go on and dance the cha-cha-cha, I’m afraid the infection triggered a serious asthma attack and when I started to dance I stopped breathing which was all a bit scary," she explained.