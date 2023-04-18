Stranded dog wags tail as firefighters rescue it from cliff face of quarry

A spaniel appeared to be happy to see a firefighter as he was rescued after falling into a quarry near Bristol on Friday, 14 April.

The dog was located by Avon Fire and Rescue crews and officers from Avon and Somerset Policeusing thermal imaging by a specialist drone team.

Firefighters abseiled into the quarry to rescue the nine-month-old pet, who wagged its tail in delight.

The dog suffered a broken leg and is recovering at home.

