Couple charter private jet to fly Great Dane across the world

A couple took to TikTok to share their experience of chartering a private jet to fly their Great Dane and other two dogs across the world.

Melanie Demi and her husband, Albert, hoped to one day travel Europe with their three hounds in tow, so saved $45,000 over two years to turn their dream into a reality.

They have now visited six countries - including France, Germany, England and Scotland and have stayed at dog-friendly Airbnb’s around the continent.

Melanie and Albert plan to keep going until November before heading back home to Austin.

