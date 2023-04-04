Rare twin Sumatran tiger cubs emerge from den for first time at Chester Zoo

Footage captures the moment two rare Sumatran tiger cubs emerged from their den for the first time for some playful “rough and tumble” after being born at Chester Zoo.

Carnivore experts have revealed both cubs to be female and have named the twins Alif, a popular name in Indonesia, and Raya, after Mount Raya in Sumatra.

The cubs were born back in January but have only just started to venture out and explore the outside world.

Alif and Raya are seen taking their first steps outdoors under the watchful eye of proud mother Kasarna.

