Elusive wildcat mother and kitten caught on camera in Scotland

A well-camouflaged wildcat kitten and its mother have been caught on camera in Scotland.

Thermal imaging technology is being used by Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) to find the animals in the wild.

Footage taken by Ben and Katie Harrower, who run BH Wildlife Consultancy, shows the mother and baby hunting.

The cameras are usually used to help survey deer populations in the Angus Glens.

Scottish wildcats, a European protected species, are the only native member of the cat family still found in the wild in Britain.