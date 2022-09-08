Apple accused of preventing workers from forming unions

As Apple hosted its biggest event of the year, the attention of a number of big investors was on something else the company was doing.

Fox5 report that Apple is being charged with unfair labor practices, interfering with workers’ rights to organise and collectively bargain.

Leading the charge against the tech giant is the New York City Pension Fund, which has $3 billion invested in Apple.

The report came on the same day that Apple held its annual event, which announced the iPhone 14 on Wednesday (7 September).

