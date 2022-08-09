Smart Boston terrier pup signals for help after blind dachshund falls into pool

Home surveillance footage has captured the moment a smart Boston terrier alerted its owner after a blind dachshund fell into their pool.

The man, who can be see walking around the garden, jumps into action as the smart pup starts barking for his attention.

After being led back over to the pool, the shocked owner rushes to pull his blind dog from the water.

The incident happened on 5 May this year, close to Tucson, Arizona.

