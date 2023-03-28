Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner’s unique on-pitch gender reveal

Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner did a unique gender reveal on the football pitch to celebrate the US Men’s National Team’s win.

Turner can be seen kicking a ball on the pitch surrounded by his teammates following their win over El Salvador.

As he whacked the ball, a cloud of pink smoke appeared, indicating that his unborn baby is a girl.

Responding to the news, he said: “I think I’m in big, big trouble in the future. She’s gonna have me wrapped around her finger!”

