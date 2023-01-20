Monster cane toad dubbed ‘Toadzilla’ weighing 2.7kg discovered in Australia

A giant cane toad dubbed “Toadzilla” has been discovered and removed from the wild in Australia.

The amphibian, weighing in at 2.7kg, shocked rangers who stumbled across it while they were cleaning a trail at the Conway National Park in North Queensland.

One of Australia’s most damaging pests, toads mainly eat living insects but will consume anything they swallow including pet food and household scraps.

“Toadzilla” will be passed on to the Queensland Museum after being removed from the national park, with ranger Kylee Gray believing the female could be the “largest on record”.

