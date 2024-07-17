Only in Australia: Mob of emus invades pitch during football match

An emu mob interrupted a football match in Australia by running frantically across the pitch earlier this month.

Tamara Hitchcock was watching an Australian rules game between the Southerners and the Tigers at Pemberton Sports Club in Western Australia on 1 July when the flightless birds suddenly ran onto the ground in the middle of play.

Players watched on as the herd zigzagged across the grass before running up a nearby hill towards the clubhouse.

Hitchcock said the family are regularly seen in town but this is the first time they’ve “joined” a game.

She added that players stayed calm as chasing emus scares and confuses them.