How ‘emusing’: Police officers chase runaway emu around Ohio field

Ohio police officers attempted to catch a runaway emu after corning it in a field.

Footage shows a number of people - including the owner - pursuing the bird on Monday morning (24 July) before eventually capturing it and taking it back to its local sanctuary.

“Quite the ‘emusing’ call officers received this morning,” the Columbus Division of Police wrote, sharing the video on Facebook.

“Thanks to help from several Columbus police officers, this runaway emu was captured and returned to its sanctuary unharmed.”