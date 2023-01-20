Tasmanian devil joeys born at a sanctuary in Australia have passed their first health checks with flying colours.

The cute marsupials cannot be checked over until they leave their mother’s pouch after four months.

At their first health check, the joeys are microchipped, sexed, named and photographed, while they also undergo genetic testing to determine their parentage.

The audit was undertaken at Aussie Ark, New South Wales, in preparation for the 2023 breeding season.

One of the young devils has been named Sandy - or Sandra D - in honour of the late Olivia Newton-John.

