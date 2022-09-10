Inseperable toddlers born just days apart by twin mothers play together

Twins in Buckinghamshire who gave birth to their babies just three days apart in the same hospital say they were “delighted” to experience pregnancy together.

Laura and Claire, both travel bloggers from Aylesbury, said they never compare each other’s “mothering techniques,” and while their kids are genetically half brother and sister, they are very unique.

“It’s quite fascinating, in a way, to bring them up and just see how different they are,” Claire said.

This footage shows the inseparable cousins playing together.

