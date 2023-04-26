Baby girl appears to be soothed only by Harry Styles songs

An adorable baby girl seems to only be soothed by the hits of Harry Styles.

Kyla Sieges discovered that her five-month-old daughter Elsie stops crying as soon as she hears the British pop star’s dulcet tones.

Footage shows Sieges asking her Alexa device to play Styles’ music, which immediately brings a smile to Elsie’s face.

The youngster is even wearing a top referencing one of Styles’ songs as she wriggles with joy.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.