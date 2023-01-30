Kate Ferdinand has announced she is expecting a second child with her husband Rio Ferdinand.

The former reality TV star posted a short video clip to Instagram on Sunday morning, where she revealed her baby bump to her 1.4 million followers.

“We’ve been praying for you,” she wrote, captioning the video.

Last July, Ferdinand revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage, saying she was “devastated and heartbroken” after the incident.

The couple already share a young boy, Cree, who was born in December 2020.

