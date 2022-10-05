Official stats reveal most popular baby names in England and Wales

The most popular baby names in England and Wales have been revealed, with Noah and Olivia taking the top spots for boys and girls in 2021.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) Freya, Florence, and Willow replaced Isabella, Rosie, and Sophia in the top 10 girls' names.

Looking at boys' names, Jack was knocked off the top 10 list by Henry.

Oliver dropped down to second place after being a steady favourite for eight years.

