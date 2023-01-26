Moment baby zebra makes first steps immediately after being born

The moment a newborn baby zebra took its first wobbly steps in Kenya has been captured by a British videographer.

Wildlife guide and conservationist Paul Goldstein spotted a heavily pregnant mother in Masai Mara and filmed the birth on a long lens.

The videographer said that the female took less than 20 minutes to deliver her foal in the Olare Conservancy.

Goldstein said: “300 metres away lions were surveying potential prey from a rocky outcrop but did not spot the newborn. If they had it would have been no contest.”

