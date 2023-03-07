Barbie honours British space scientist with her very own doll

Barbie is honouring British space scientist, Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock, with her very own, one-of-a-kind doll in her likeness.

The move is in celebration of International Women’s Day and recognition of Dr Aderin-Pocock’s work promoting STEM careers to girls.

“These subjects are just too important to be left to the guys,” she says, adding “when you reach for the stars, anything is possible.”

She said that people often do “a bit of a double take” when she introduces herself as they’re “surprised a Black female is a space scientist.”

This is something she hopes her doll will change.

