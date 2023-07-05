Tom Hardy returns to read CBeebies bedtime story for NHS’s 75th birthday

Tom Hardy is marking the NHS’s 75th birthday by reading a bedtime story for CBeebies.

The actor will mark the milestone with a classic story, Zog and the Flying Doctors, by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler.

Hardy first appeared on CBeebies Bedtime Stories for New Year’s Eve 2016 when he read You Must Bring a Hat by Simon Philip and Kate Hindley, which is about a boy who goes to a party, accompanied by his dog Woodstock.

The Venom star will read the doctor-themed story tonight at 6.50pm.