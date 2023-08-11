A winner of hit BBC reality show the Traitors has revealed she recently had forehead reduction surgery - and now feels “more confident than ever”.

Meryl Williams, 27, is still in recovery after having the procedure two weeks ago. She says she went under the knife as her forehead size had always been a “big insecurity”.

The surgery, which can cost upwards of £5k, involves bringing the hairline lower down the forehead.

Meryl, who bagged a share of £101k for winning the Traitors, is now a social media influencer.

Meryl, who has dwarfism, said: “I still can’t feel my head right now, it was quite painful.”