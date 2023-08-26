BBC Look North East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire weather presenter Keeley Donovan has posted a hilarious video to X of her take on the Bank Holiday weather.

The video sees two versions of Keeley, the first as the Bank Holiday forecast, and the second as a person dreading hearing what the bank holiday weather will be

‘Second’ Keeley asks presenter Keeley: “Who are you?”

Keeley replies: “I’m the bank holiday forecast.”

Second Keeley responds: “Ah no, I’m not talking to you. You’re far too miserable.”

Forecaster Keeley then reveals there will be some sunny spells over the long weekend, much to the other Keeley’s delight.