From beautiful beaches to delicious cuisine, discover diverse Dalmatia

With 217 miles of gorgeous coastline stretching along the Adriatic sea, Dalmatia in Croatia makes for the ultimate sunshine break. From crystal-clear, turquoise waters perfect for swimming, kayaking and snorkeling, to secluded coves, hidden beaches and scenic islands that make an idyllic escape, its natural beauty makes it the perfect destination to truly escape. Watch this video to get a taste of this beautiful region, and start planning beachy retreats, laidback wanders and days spent delving into its rich history, culture and cuisine.